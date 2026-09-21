Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
2d

The eu leadership has no priority whatsoever other than The War On Russia.

What does anyone propose to do about it?

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Debbie Lerman's avatar
Debbie Lerman
17h

Thanks as always for the reporting that nobody else does!

Also as always, I wish you would go the obvious step toward explaining what's really going on not just in Hungary but globally. You state: "it wants to free the Hungarian legal system as soon as possible from any regulations that would even minimally restrict the activities of international companies in the Hungarian economy."

Clearly, it is not the Commission that is in charge, it is the corporations on whose behalf all governments, globalist governance bodies, and military/intelligence alliances are now operating.

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