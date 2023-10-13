I’ve written for UnHerd about Africa’s revolt against Western-dictated Net Zero policies, and how these threaten to lock the world’s poorest countries into perpetual underdevelopment.

I hope you enjoy the article, and as usual any feedback is welcome. If you enjoy my writing, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription. Putting out high-quality journalism requires constant research, most of which goes unpaid. Plus, you’ll also get access to my newsletter with the top reads of the week and other exclusive stuff.

Best regards,

Thomas Fazi

Website: thomasfazi.net

Twitter: @battleforeurope

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thomasfazi

Latest book: The Covid Consensus: The Global Assault on Democracy and the Poor—A Critique from the Left (co-authored with Toby Green