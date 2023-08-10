Hi everyone, I’ve got two new pieces fresh out of the oven. For Compact, I’ve written about about the way in which the Ukraine war — or more precisely the West’s response to the latter — is causing Europe to deindustrialise at frightening speed, and how there is ample evidence that, from America’s perspective, this was the intended outcome all along.

Meanwhile, for UnHerd, I’ve written the ultimate explainer about what’s happening in Niger and in the wider Sahel region — and how the ongoing crisis can’t be understood without taking into a accounting a crucial factor: monetary imperialism. These countries are all former French colonies which still use a currency — the CFA franc — largely controlled by their former colonial ruler.

