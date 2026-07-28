Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
2dEdited

It was abundantly obvious from the outset, that the Americans were stringing Russia along, just as the Minsk Accords, the Istanbul negotiations, the Odessa grain negotiations, the Azov prisoners release, all were obvious shams.

The Russian leadership want to be lied to, they do not want to fight.

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2d

Isn’t that on Russia? What led them to think there wld be an actual agreement when the impetus for the “special operation” was due to another lie?

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