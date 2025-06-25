Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

Philalethes
4h

The piece contains interesting points, in particular, on the material and above all manpower constraints on the planned German re-armament.

However, as the piece itself acknowledges, Russia’s actions have created the “new post-Ukraine geopolitical reality’. Chancellor Scholz may have failed to act upon his proclaimed Zeitenwende, but this does not mean that a Zeitenwende has not occurred, and the piece does not deny it. Could one seriously maintain that, in the new geopolitical conditions created by the invasion of Ukraine,a cold-blooded pursuit of German national interest would suggest relying on the self-proclaimed peaceful intentions of Russia (actually, not even self-proclaimed, as there is no lack of voices in Russia calling for an expansion of the ‘Russian world’)?

I am afraid that if the two main premises of the piece - inescapable new post-Ukraine reality and unfeasible German conventional rearmament- are correct, then the implicit suggestion is that Germany should consider nuclear armament.

