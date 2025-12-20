Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kotanraju Via Znanje's avatar
Kotanraju Via Znanje
Dec 20

Well, crap. Now I have to side with Vicky Nuland's proclamation: "Fuck the EU!"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kojo's avatar
Kojo
Dec 20

"....If there is a silver lining to this grim trajectory, it is that the recklessness of these choices will only exacerbate the contradictions of a project that is pushing the continent to the brink, ultimately forcing a reckoning — within member states and among Europe’s citizens alike..."

I find this to be overly optimistic. It's the opposite IMO.

This supposed loan to UKraine is a direct transfer from the pockets of EU citizens, to a tiny financial elite that own US and European weapons makers.

The it is not going to produce a backlash against authoritarianism but quite the opposite; an embrace of warfare and a suspension of democracy. And the psycopaths in charge have designed it this way.

The mecahanism is that, later, in unison, they will remove Zelensky, declare a collapse in Ukraine, say that Ukraine cant pay and spring on Europeans massive synchronised cuts in social services plus tax rises on ordinary income. And point at " Russia" as the culprit.

They then offer a "solution": send your children to attack Russia, and accept bombs raining upon your own heads - in best case - and in worst and most likely case nuclear anhilation. Because clearly a mass European attack on Russia, which would be outmanbed, could only prroduce that result.

Meanwhile the American will count their money and accept they are on a burning radioactive planet - they dont care anyway.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas Fazi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture