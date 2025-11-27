Thomas Fazi

5d

why is it that euro policy ideas dovetail so nicely with the intel agencies?? is this how the power structure works? are the intel agencies viewed as god by politicians and those involved in directing affairs in the eu to the point they have to bend over and give them everything they wish??

of course the concept of privacy never meant much to a lot of these same people.. that is fairly clear..

5d

And it's not a coincidence the same EU is busy pushing to wage a war that few citizens of European countries wish to wage.

So with this mass surveillance tool, they can target opponents, and a) subject them to blackmail b) retroactively manufacture some kind of offense or crime to take down opponents.

The best way they can model the behavior they claim they want is to immediately:

- begin recording and archiving the electronic messages of all EU officials

- begin recording and publishing on a daily basis, full transcripts and recording of all contact, meeting and discussions between EU officials and lobbyists or representatives fo business and interest groups.

There we will find crimes already - if they actually want to find crime.

