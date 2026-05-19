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Darko Mulej's avatar
Darko Mulej
4d

Sharp. The declining hegemon doesn't need to win — it only needs to prevent the alternative from consolidating. Permanent destabilisation is cheaper than dominance.

Give credit where credit is due — Trump stumbled into this strategy rather than designed it, but the result is the same.

The BRICS strategic incoherence point is the sharpest part. China's passivity is the most consequential variable — they may not have fully internalised their own leverage yet.

Though the other side of the ledger is real too: Ukraine has shown the limits of NATO power, Iran the limits of American power. The Western bloc is unified but increasingly exposed.

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
4d

Europeans like being slaves. Just like a dog may want more treats and to be allowed on the couch, but they don't actually want to be Master, europeans are happiest when someone tells them what to do.

https://providencemag.com/2026/05/trump-and-the-domesticated-european-elites/

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