Dear all,



The coronavirus is shattering many neoliberal myths - the scarcity of money, the superiority of the market over centralised economic planning and the welfare state, the pros of EU/euro membership and economic hyper-intergration. But nonetheless we should be weary of pronouncing neoliberalism dead.

My take on the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic for UnHerd.

Best,

Thomas Fazi

Website: thomasfazi.net

Twitter: @battleforeurope

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thomasfazi

Latest book: Reclaiming the State: A Progressive Vision of Sovereignty for a Post-Neoliberal World (co-authored with Bill Mitchell)