I’ve written for UnHerd about the hugely complex (and very dangerous) geopolitics of the war in Gaza, and how the latter could easily escalate into a regional — or even global — war.

Over the past weeks, the US and NATO have been assembling the biggest fleet seen in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea and the Gulf for decades, encompassing no fewer than 73 ships from a dozen countries, including the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain. The US alone has deployed two nuclear-powered carriers, as well as aircraft, cruisers, destroyers and submarines equipped with Tomahawk missiles.

Unsurprisingly, Vladimir Putin responded by announcing that, over the waters of the Black Sea, Russia has commenced around-the-clock rotations of MiG-31 interceptors armed with Kinzhal hypersonic anti-ship missiles, whose operational range extends to 2,000 km. “This is not a threat, but we will exercise visual control — control with weapons — over what is happening in the Mediterranean Sea”, Putin told reporters. China is also following events in the region very closely, with up to six Chinese warships present in the Middle East over the past weeks.

It’s not hard to see how all this might end.