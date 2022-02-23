Covid has created a capitalist nightmare + Brexit a year on
Big Tech and Big Pharma are more powerful than ever
Toby Green and I have a new article out on the way in which the pandemic (or better, the governments’ response to the latter) has fundamentally altered the landscape of Western capitalism, dramatically accelerating pre-existing trends and heralding the rise of an even more concentrated, oligarchic and authoritarian capitalist mode of power – what we might call hyper-neoliberalism or neo-feudalism. In particular, we are witnessing the rise of a new ultra-powerful complex — the techno-media-pharma (TMP) complex — capable of shaping every aspect of our lives. An unprecedented collective effort will be needed to fight for a different future.
I also wrote an article on the Brexit economic apocalypse that simply was not: we were told Brexit was cause massive damage to the British economy; it turns out it’s doing pretty well, at least compared to many of its European counterparts.
Thomas Fazi
