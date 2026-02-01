Thomas Fazi

Feral Finster
"Despite the language of universal legality, international law has often been largely a myth, enforced selectively when it aligned with the interests of dominant powers and ignored when it did not. The 2003 US invasion of Iraq is a textbook example of this asymmetry. But it couldn’t otherwise: international law lacks an independent enforcement mechanism; there is no global police force capable of compelling compliance. Its force has therefore always been less coercive than normative — grounded more in legitimacy and shared expectations than anything else."

The same could be said for all law.

Finster's Second Law readeth thusly: "There is no such thing as law. There is only context.".

In its longer form:

Laws are for little people. Policy is for the wealthiest and powerful; they determine who policy and laws apply to.

When rich and powerful people commit crimes against other rich and powerful people? Laws may apply. Not necessarily, however. Jon Corzine and his fraud is a case where laws did not apply.

People say, “The government doesn’t care about me.” That is, until a police officer violates your rights. Who determines how the police respond, to no small measure? The people who write the laws, the politicians. Agents of government – because government does nothing without people who are its agents – are very concerned about everyone. Those who write and enforce the laws determine everything from taxes to business (good luck getting that business loan) to employment (don’t have a criminal record for possession of marijuana, etc) to whether or not police wrongfully arrest people.

We see that in how Wall Street firms are treated differently than from individuals who commit financial fraud. One is more likely to go to jail for writing a fraudulent check than any Wall Street trader or executive committing billions of dollars in fraud.

Richard North
6d

I can't think of any good the UN does for the world.

