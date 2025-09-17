Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pascal Clérotte's avatar
Pascal Clérotte
20hEdited

25 million is still small potatoes though, which shows how cheap these people are. Just to give a benchmark, the 2009 EU election observation mission to Afghanistan costed over 30 million for 3 months.

Yet, the funds are funneled in already very pro-EE institutions, which are the prime recruiting ground for its high-ranking civil service. They are copying again the US system...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Ida's avatar
Ida
17h

Great article!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Thomas Fazi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture