Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ida's avatar
Ida
2h

Well, I guess on May 16th we'll see if "Es gibt einen Richter in Berlin." Meanwhile, maybe professor Guérot changed her mind about EU, coming closer to your skeptycism. Her story makes me think about the novel "Illusioni perdute" by H.d. Balzac, kind of bildungsroman.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Susa Wilp's avatar
Susa Wilp
1h

I m a German political scientist and my academic career was destroyed by censorship of my ph.d. thesis in the late 1990s. The system is broken. Many talents manage to leave Germany since the 1980s when the neoliberal turn of the German universities began.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Thomas Fazi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture