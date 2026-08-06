Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
Aug 6

"The lesson is clear: “democracy” and the “rule of law” function above all as pretexts for disciplining governments that resist the EU’s expanding authority. Indeed, when it comes to supporting its own emissaries, there is apparently no red line the EU will not cross — up to and including greenlighting the outright annulment of entire elections when they go the wrong way, as we saw in Romania in 2024.

As for Hungary, the strategy seems clear: the EU is bent on punishing the rebellious colony — by making sure it can’t rebel ever again."

Of course. What does anyone propose to do about it?

The sociopaths who rule over europe and the US could not care less about any law, except as it can be weaponized.

Reply
Share
Pascal Clérotte's avatar
Pascal Clérotte
Aug 6

Hypernormalization Thomas.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas Fazi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture