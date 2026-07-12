Thomas Fazi

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Ruben Cober
Jul 12

A very bad week for European democracy and trust! I had just posted a similar post also based on my own experience working on Chat Control in the European Parliament

https://essentialeurope.substack.com/p/a-bad-week-for-european-democracy

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Perseus
Jul 12

If that doesn’t illustrate the illegitimate nature of democracy, then what does? The EU bureaucrats must be driven out before they end up making decisions just like the unelected political commissars in the Politburo. It is the Epstein cult that speaks from its own experience of the abuse of children and young people, and this is what they have been trying to foist on the public for years. If there is reasonable suspicion, I am immediately in favour of holding the perpetrators to account, and if this suspicion is confirmed by the courts, I am also in favour of chemical castration. But placing the whole of society under suspicion and pre-emptively labelling them as potential criminals is merely a defensive manoeuvre by those in power who know full well that they have long since gone too far and who fear the public’s reaction. I will today put some tool together how you can protect yourself against this state snooping.

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