I’ve written for UnHerd about the European election results, and why they are neither a grave threat to democracy nor a resounding victory for it. And that is because for either of those things to be true, the EU would have to be a democracy in the first place — which, of course, it isn’t.

The rightward shift across the continent — reflected in the significant gains made by the European Parliament’s two right-populist groups, the ECR and the ID — will certainly have an impact of the European legislative process, especially on highly polarising issues such as the European Green Deal and immigration. But this impact should not be overestimated, not only because the liberal-centrist bloc — i.e., the von der Leyen “super grand coalition” comprising the centre-right EPP, centre-left SD&D and liberal ER — has retained a majority, pointing to the likelihood of a second term for the incumbent president of the European Commission; but, on a more fundamental level, because the real power in the EU isn’t exercised by the European Parliament, or even by democratically elected governments, but by institutions that are largely insulated from any form of democratic accountability — chiefly the European Commission, the ECB and the European Court of Justice.

Read the article here. If you’re a paid subscriber and you can’t access the paywall write to me at thomasfazi82@gmail.com.

Putting out high-quality journalism requires constant research, most of which goes unpaid, so if you appreciate my writing please consider upgrading to a paid subscription if you haven’t already. Aside from a fuzzy feeling inside of you, you’ll get access to exclusive articles and commentary.

Thomas Fazi

Website: thomasfazi.net

Twitter: @battleforeurope

Latest book: The Covid Consensus: The Global Assault on Democracy and the Poor—A Critique from the Left (co-authored with Toby Green)