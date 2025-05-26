I’ve written for Public about the EU’s shocking and utterly unprecedented decision to sanction three journalists for the critical reporting on Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Gaza — including, for the first time ever, two EU citizens from Germany. This means they are now banned from entering the EU and their bank accounts have been frozen.

This marks a chilling escalation in the EU’s assault on free speech and other fundamental rights: never before had the EU sanctioned two of its own citizens, effectively forcing them into exile. Should they violate the sanctions, they face a minimum of 5 years’ imprisonment.

The fact that challenging the EU-NATO narrative on the war — or even openly endorsing the Russian government or testifying in Russia’s favour at the UN, for that matter — is now effectively treated as a quasi-criminal, de facto act of treason justifying extra-judicial punishment in the form of travel bans and asset freezes is nothing short of terrifying.

The ethical and legal implications are staggering: two EU citizens have effectively been stripped of their basic civil liberties — exiled from virtually the entire European continent, subjected to financial strangulation and deprived of their livelihoods — through a simple act of bureaucratic fiat, without trial or court ruling. This is punishment without process, imposed by an unaccountable, out-of-control elite, in defiance of the most basic principles of the rule of law.

Link to article:

If you’re a paid subscriber and you can’t access the article, write to me at thomasfazi82@gmail.com.

Putting out high-quality journalism requires constant research, most of which goes unpaid, so if you appreciate my writing please consider upgrading to a paid subscription if you haven’t already. Aside from a fuzzy feeling inside of you, you’ll get access to exclusive articles and commentary.

Thomas Fazi

Website: thomasfazi.net

Twitter: @battleforeurope

Latest book: The Covid Consensus: The Global Assault on Democracy and the Poor—A Critique from the Left (co-authored with Toby Green)