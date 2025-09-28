Thomas Fazi

John Kirsch
1d

What if our rulers are deliberately destroying our societies? What if all these traumatic events are intentional?

Kautilya The Contemplator
18h

Good analysis. The confiscation of Russian reserves would indeed mark not only a legal and moral breach but also a strategic blunder of historic proportions. Freezing central bank reserves already shattered one of the last pillars of trust in the Western-led financial system. To move from “frozen” to outright theft would be to confirm to the entire world that the euro and dollar are no longer safe stores of value, but political weapons wielded at will.

This is precisely why central banks across Asia, the Middle East and the Global South have accelerated gold accumulation and diversified away from Western currencies since 2022. Such a precedent will only embolden the BRICS-led push to establish alternative settlement systems, commodity-backed exchanges and regional reserve currencies. In the longer term, it will strengthen multipolar financial sovereignty and leave Europe increasingly isolated both from its supposed allies and from the rising powers of the Global South.

One additional point worth underscoring is that by siphoning assets into Ukraine’s war effort, European leaders are doubling down on prolonging destruction without addressing the underlying reality that the conflict is strategically unwinnable. This is not a show of strength but an admission of weakness. Europe is sacrificing its financial credibility and long-term stability to delay the inevitable. The Global South sees this clearly and each act of self-sabotage only accelerates the decline of Western hegemony.

