Hi everyone. In my latest column for UnHerd I write about how Europe’s inept, incompetent and delusional political class, in its attempt to “hit Putin where it hurts the most”, has actually committed economic suicide, plunging the the continent into its worst energy crisis ever - while leaving Russia largely unscathed. Soaring energy prices are already fuelling record inflation — currently close to 9% and rising in the EU — squeezing people’s spending power, plunging thousands into poverty, and placing a huge burden on industry. Even worse, there are growing fears that dwindling Russian gas supplies may plunge Europe into a full-blown energy crisis this winter - which would have unimaginable consequences. Such levels of gross incompetence on the part of our leaders truly defy belief.

