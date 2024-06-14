I’ve written for Compact about the European farmers’ revolt against free trade. In the article, I explain how the EU’s free trade regime, by exposing European farmers to unfair competition — partner countries tend to have lower environmental, health, and social standards, as well as lower labor costs, than the European Union — has contributed to the disappearance of small farms across the continent and growing corporate consolidation of agriculture in the EU, created dangerous import dependencies and is now also threatening Europe’s long-term food security. No wonder European farmers have placed opposition to free trade at the forefront of their struggles.

Read the article here.

For a deeper dive on the issue, check out my latest report for the think tank MCC Brussels: Reclaiming food sovereignty: an alternative approach to trade and agriculture.

