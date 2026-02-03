Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

Kojo
4d

Further to underline the farce, is that "NATO" or no "NATO", many European countries are operating under direct bilateral military agreements with the yanks that can turn entire sections of their countries into US-military-controlled territories, at the drop of a hat.

The agreements makes "NATO" look like childsplay. What we are talking about here here is bilateral agreements in which the US can do what it wants, bring in troops, contractors, weapons, control bases and even control entire regions of the country under martial law - the residents of these places would be under....US....martial....law.

Most of these agreements are newly signed e.g Sweden, and Norway. While Denmark itself under its CURRENT government re-signed such an agreement just this past summer.

Here is some example of what such an agreement, for Norway entails: (use translation tool)

https://lovdata.no/dokument/TRAKTAT/traktat/2021-04-16-3

https://www.regjeringen.no/no/dokumenter/kglres_forsvarssamarbeid/id2845034/

And its supplementary agreement (Supplementary Defense Cooperation Agreement (SDCA)):

https://www.regjeringen.no/no/aktuelt/enighet-med-usa-om-a-oppetter-flere-omforente-omrader/id3023829/

Here is the Danish one:

https://www.fmn.dk/globalassets/fmn/dokumenter/nyheder/2023/-us-denmark-dca-den-prime-english-20dec2023-.pdf

https://www.fmn.dk/globalassets/fmn/dokumenter/nyheder/2023/-faktaark-om-aftalen-med-usa-fmn-og-um-.pdf

Note: "...USA har i de seneste år indgået lignende aftaler med en række euro-

pæiske allierede, herunder Bulgarien, Estland, Letland, Litauen, Norge,

Polen og Tjekkiet. For nylig har Sverige og Finland undertegnet bilaterale forsvarssamar-

bejdsaftaler med USA......"

https://www.dw.com/en/denmark-finalizes-us-defense-deal-despite-greenland-gripes/a-73210846

https://www.state.gov/u-s-security-cooperation-with-denmark/

https://nordictimes.com/world/denmark-signs-defense-pact-enabling-us-military-presence-in-greenland-and-faroe-islands/

PUBLISHED JUNE 12, 2025

"...The agreement has also attracted criticism from several quarters. Particularly controversial is the clause stipulating that US military personnel will be subject to US jurisdiction, even if they commit crimes against civilians in Denmark. Several opposition politicians have pointed out that this undermines the rule of law and goes against Danish legal tradition.

Shortly before the vote, the leader of the Unity List, Pelle Dragsted, said that the agreement is "harmful to the country".

– It is an agreement that means that we will have areas in Denmark that are under American jurisdiction. Where Danish authorities cannot exercise control. And where mistreatment of prisoners can occur. It is a gigantic failure towards the Danish population...."

Bear in mind: these are just the PUBLICLY known parts of these Defense Cooperation Agreements (DCAs). Only god knows what horrors lies in further top secret annexes.

Canada so has many of these types of agreements, including one in which the entirety of Canadian airspace is controlled as US controlled airspace.

For Mette Fredriksen or Jonas Gahr Store or Carney whomever else to talk abut "sovereignity, while all FULLY KNOWING they have signed away themselves to vassalhood, is really an insulty to anyone intelligent.

That the media in all these countries can make a fuss about this while refusing to put under the spotlight, all these agreements which go FAR beyond NATO, is an utter joke. A farce.

Debbie Lerman's avatar
Debbie Lerman
1d

Thanks as always for the excellent analysis!

The missing piece, I would argue, is the subordination of all NATO governments, including the US, to transnational corporate and oligarchical interests. Yes, the US being the headquarters of many of them makes it seems like the national and corporate interests align, but if you look at what US government-corporate (inseparable at this point) policies are doing to the US population (surveillance, censorship, de-ownership, essential serfdom) they are identical to those across NATO (and perhaps everywhere).

It’s the eternal populations vs. elites struggle, just on a global instead of national level.

The US vs EU charade is just another iteration of the manufactured binaries (Rep/Dem, liberal/conservative, etc) intentionally injected to keep us distracted from the real controllers: transnational banking and corporate interests, for whom NATO is just a mercenary enforcement arm - as we learned from the global Covid operation.

