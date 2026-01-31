Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

Kojo
7d

There is really no point discussing this issue at the level of supernational constellations such as "Europe". There is no united Europe. There are a tiny handful of corrupt elites in national capitals and in Brussels, that are tools of Langely, VA.And they do all these actions, in direct defiance of democratic interests and of their institutional duties.

This is not new - we have seen this for decades in Africa for example, where a tiny handful of corrupt people, puppeted from across the oceans - mismanaged the fate of entire nations. This was not "Africa" doing anything - it was a couple of busloads of corrupt tools. That is all that it takes.

More ominously look at Ukraine where Langley, using a tiny handful of people to mis-steer a country with poor governance and corrupt "leaders", has completely wrecked the entire nation, with impacts for centuries to come:

https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/25/world/europe/cia-ukraine-intelligence-russia-war.html

It is THAT which European people should be looking at and fearing. Because the setup is very clear - it is them and their children that these ghouls are next lining up to go in the profit-generating meatgrinder.....

Feral Finster
7d

Europeans like being slaves. Like dogs, more than any punishment or blow from Master, the european fears abandonment, that Master doesn’t care about them or notice them anymore.

