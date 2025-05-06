Thomas Fazi

Paulo Aguiar
1d

European leaders' resistance to diplomatic off-ramps in Ukraine isn’t just strategic blindness; it’s a survival instinct. Faced with economic decline and political fragmentation, they’ve latched onto the war as a justification for deeper centralization, rearmament, and authoritarian control.

That they fear peace more than prolonged conflict speaks volumes. It would expose their failures, end their narrative cover, and unravel the fragile legitimacy they’ve built on borrowed time and borrowed power. This isn’t about defending Europe. It’s about preserving a ruling class that no longer serves it.

Steghorn21
17h

As someone who hates the EU and everything it has become, I hope they DO go ahead and take on Russia. It will mean the end of the EU power grab much earlier than it would normally. The EU "elites" are behaving with the same obliviousness to reality as did the French aristocracy in 1788. And we all know how that ended up. Here's to a European future free of the EU.

