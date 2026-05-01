Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
17h

It works.

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Erl Happ's avatar
Erl Happ
1h

The reversal will come from China. There is more respect for humanity in the east than from the west. I can see the bottom. It was the resolute Vietnamese that showed the way of it.

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