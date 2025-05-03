Thomas Fazi

Paulo Aguiar
When the world's most powerful military begins normalizing mass civilian casualties under the guise of legal reinterpretation, it's not just a regional issue; it's a strategic signal. What’s unfolding in Gaza isn’t an exception. It’s a preview.

The erosion of restraint in warfare reflects a deeper shift: the West is recalibrating for a future where brute force overrides moral calculus and where legitimacy is measured by power, not principle. Any nation that fails to adapt to this reality — or worse, pretends it isn’t happening — will find itself unprepared and irrelevant.

Godfree Roberts
China at its weakest thoroughly defeated–indeed, routed–the US in battle in 1951.

Today, China has 100,000 missiles in inventory and 5 dark factories each designed to produce 1000 missiles a day. Thanks to their advanced propellants (N15B) and explosives (CL-20) Chinese missiles outrange America's by 50%-150% (depending on age) and vastly out-punch them.

America's fleet has, at most, 55 combat-capable warships, while China has 102 that are half the age of the US ships, half the mileage and are vastly better crewed. Ditto their Army and Air Force.

The notion that the US is a superpower is a PR confection. It never was and will, on present trajectory, will never be.

