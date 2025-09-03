Thomas Fazi

james
4d

so essentially what you are suggesting is the elites are threatened, so they are fully on board with the censorship security complex.... that sounds valid.. it seems to me the amount of censorship in many of the western countries - not just france - is ramping up and heading off the charts... i attribute much of this to the intel agencies who can fictitiously claim all sorts of nonsense without having to prove any of it.. case in point - russiagate from 2018 which is shown to be a made up fiction...

so my question is on DGSE, France’s foreign intelligence service - how does this differ any from 5 eyes, or 6 eyes if we include mossad in the intel agency conglomerate?? it seems to me these intel agencies are driving much of the policy and the policy is to clamp down and suppress alternative viewpoints, or any alternative ideology which threatens the status quo... therefore we always have to be at war and at odds with russia and china, no matter if it is just as possible to get along... the intel agencies seem to work in collaboration with the military industrial complex, both protecting each other while building up their fortunes.. the politicians are only too happy to comply with this ongoing agenda which doesn't serve the people of the planet one bit..

maybe AI will help to make it all worse.. i can't see it making any of it better..

thanks for your posts!

jbnn
4d

Reporters without borders (but with gov funding) another French NGO, has this to say about FR and US press freedom:

US #57 out of 180.

'After a century of gradual expansion of press rights in the United States, the country is experiencing its first significant and prolonged decline in press freedom in modern history, and Donald Trump’s return to the presidency is greatly exacerbating the situation...

While the media in the United States generally operate free from government interference, media ownership is highly concentrated, and many of the companies buying American media outlets appear to prioritize profits over public interest journalism'

https://rsf.org/en/country/united-states

Etc etc

FR #25 out of 180. (Apparently press freedom in FR is twice as delicieux as its frère in the US).

'While the legal and regulatory framework is favourable to press freedom, the mechanisms aimed at combatting conflicts of interest in the media and protecting the confidentiality of sources are insufficient, inadequate, and outdated. The public broadcast media are undermined by the lack of sustainable funding caused by the elimination of the TV licence fee. Despite the adoption of a new method of maintaining order during demonstrations, more respectful of journalists’ rights, reporters continue to be subjected to police violence in addition to physical attacks by demonstrators'

https://rsf.org/en/country/france

That 'conflict of interest' they mention no doubt is about the new(er) competion i.e. right wing media growing fast in FR (why would that be?).

But, clearly, to this FR gov funded NGO the ideal sitaution is as follows:

We speak, you listen.

Say thanks.

