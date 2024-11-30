How Merkel tried to prevent war in Ukraine
The former chancellor's memoir provides some crucial and previously undisclosed insights into Nord Stream, Putin, the Minsk agreements, her failure to to prevent war, and the US's role in all that
I’ve written for UnHerd about Merkel’s mammoth 700-page memoir that has just been published: Freedom. The book provides some crucial and previously undisclosed insights into Nord Stream, Putin, the Minsk agreements, Merkel’s failure to to prevent war, and the US’s role in all that:
In her book Merkel strongly defends her efforts to secure peace — or at the very least a ceasefire — in Ukraine. Her approach was grounded in the belief that “a military solution to the conflict, that is to say a Ukrainian military victory over the Russian troops, was an illusion”. She advised Ukraine’s new government that a resolution would not be possible without dialogue and diplomacy. This, she emphasised, did not mean “that Ukraine must not defend itself when its territory is invaded, but ultimately — and incidentally, this is not the only part of the world where this is true — diplomatic solutions must be found… I could even go so far as to say: there will be no military solution.”
However, it quickly became evident that the US had a different agenda. When President Obama informed her of plans to supply Ukraine with at least defensive weapons, Merkel voiced her “concern that any delivery of weapons would strengthen the forces within the Ukrainian government who hoped only for a military solution, even if that offered no prospect of success”. In her view, such actions risked emboldening extremist and ultranationalist factions within Ukraine — a development that, arguably, aligned with US strategic interests.
Her account also reveals that Putin was resolute in his desire to reach a diplomatic solution. However, it became increasingly clear that “the Minsk agreement wasn’t worth the paper it was written on”. Powerful forces — within Ukraine, the US and even Europe, particularly hawkish nations like Poland — were advocating for a military resolution to the conflict. Over time, these voices only grew louder.
good article thomas.. thanks.... that media outlet unherd - very bizarre reader base.. i gather they are uk based mostly and love warmongering... clearly merkel wasn't enough of a warmonger for them... i get this from reading the comments to that article.. fortunately, i am unable to comment at unherd..
Whatever ideological, moral, or hard-nosed realpolitik impulses she may have had, Angela Merkel seemed driven first and foremost by an overweening ambition to remain in power, and that mean opportunistically changing course to take the wind out of the sails of whatever opposition appeared, either within her party or without. This would explain why her successor Scholz is such a weak and ineffective leader, but also why Germany appears to adrift at this point and heading into what all indications suggest is structural decline. Merkel had no vision, took no big, much-needed decisions in terms of strategic direction. She went along to get along, for so long as she could remain in power. Her legacy has been utterly disastrous, not only for Germany but Europe as a whole. Thank you or reading that hefty tome so we don't have to.