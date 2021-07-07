How the EU fuels culture wars
I've written an article about Matteo Salvini's transition from die-hard eurosceptic to die-hard europhile. In it, I argue that the EU’s economic pensée unique, by ruling out all alternatives to managing the economy other than the neoliberal rulebook, is increasingly shifting challenges to the status quo, and to the EU itself, from the socioeconomic terrain to the cultural and identitarian terrain, thus fuelling the very culture wars that are tearing our societies apart. I hope you enjoy it.
