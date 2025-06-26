Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pascal Clérotte's avatar
Pascal Clérotte
12h

Why confederal? The EU is at its core an intergovernmental organization. Unless we get rid of the EU Commission, the EU Parliament and the EUCJ, nothing will ever change. We don't need a supranational bureaucracy, a fake parliament and a kagaroo court to run a customs union and common policies...

https://www.eclaireur.eu/p/the-eu-aims-for-a-significant-push

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Thomas Fazi and others
Tito Botero's avatar
Tito Botero
12h

What the peripheral nations of Europe should do is withdraw from NATO. NATO serves absolutely no useful purpose 35 years after the end of the so-called Cold War (so called, because it was known by this name only in the "West", not in the Soviet Union and Eastern European countries).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Thomas Fazi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture