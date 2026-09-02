Thomas Fazi

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íris erlingsdóttir's avatar
íris erlingsdóttir
9hEdited

“Icelanders were offered a chair at the negotiating table. They looked at it. And decided they were perfectly comfortable standing.” Íris Erlingsdóttir – August 31, 2026

https://europeanconservative.com/articles/analysis/when-iceland-said-no-to-brussels/

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Aaron Ruby's avatar
Aaron Ruby
13h

IMPERIALIST EU AGAINST THE WORKERS OF THE WORLD

The NO vote rejecting joining the EU by Icelanders was a good thing for working people in Iceland, Africa, Asia and Latin America. The EU imperialist bloc is an economic and military weapon of the capitalist rulers of Europe aimed against all working people.

It's the opposite of solidarity. It's Fortress Europe against all working people. The humanitarian blather is nothing more than window-dressing for cold-blooded bankers.

The predatory and protectionist EU through unequal and unfair trade and dumping is absolutely devastating the economies of Africa, Asia and Latin America, increasing unemployment and driving farmers off their land, forcing millions to migrate. The EU is no different from US imperialism and the other great powers that are immiserating billions of workers and farmers in Africa, Asia and Latin America, and within their own countries. The greedy insatiable capitalists are devastating the lives of all working people everywhere.

Working class Icelanders don't trust the EU, and they are right to reject it.

Iceland was militarily invaded against their will by the UK and United States during WWII. The US set up a massive military base, Keflavik, closed it and then reopened it, only to have the Icelandic people demand the US military leave. Good riddance.

Iceland was forced into NATO. The Icelandic people had no say at all. There was no referendum. On March 30, 1949, the Althing (Iceland's parliament) voted to join NATO by only 37 dirty politicians —37-13. NATO conquered Iceland with just 37 bought and paid for votes!

On the day of the vote, massive protests erupted outside the parliament building in Reykjavik. This escalated into the historic 1949 anti-NATO riot, where rocks were thrown at the building, windows were smashed, and police deployed tear gas to disperse the crowds.

Imperialist trade and military blocs are death traps for working people. They aim to divide and pit us against our fellow workers. What working people need is unity and a just world, not to support one group of capitalists in their cruel wars for greater profits against their rivals.

Today the imperialist rulers in the EU are engaging in a massive military buildup and a nuclear arms race. They are demanding the working class “sacrifice” for their bloody wars.

The capitalist rulers of Europe correctly recognize that the historic crisis of capitalism is intensifying competition over profits to the point where another inter-imperialist world war is now inevitable. Declining US imperialism will go to war against its rival Chinese imperialism. The European imperialists are determined to grab what they consider “theirs” in the coming wars to divvy up the world into turfs; and just like the US rulers they are preparing to kill millions once again for their profits.

The world working class is one, and we must reach out to our fellow workers around the world to join together to bring the capitalist nightmare to an end before they kill us. The EU and all such blocs are a barrier to our unity.

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