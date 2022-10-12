Dear all,

In my latest article I look at the growing evidence that the US strategy in Ukraine may be aimed not only at weakening Russia — but Germany as well. Avoiding a strengthening of German-Russian ties — and more in general the rise of a Eurasian political-economic reality economically and militarily independent of the US — has been an American geostrategic imperative for decades. A central part of this strategy has been to drive a wedge between Russia and Ukraine, because, as the intelligence firm Stratfor wrote in 2004, “without Ukraine, Russia’s political, economic and military survivability are called into question”. From a US perspective, however, driving a wedge between Russia and Europe — and Germany in particular — was just as important. As George Friedman, former Stratfor chairman, wrote in 2010, the strengthening of Russian-German ties represented “the most significant threat of the decade” to the US. Friedman therefore concluded that “maintaining a powerful wedge between Germany and Russia is of overwhelming interest to the United States”. In this context, the Nord Stream pipeline — and especially Nord Stream 2 — has always been seen by the US as threat to its interests: more gas would have meant stronger West-East linkages and less need for NATO’s security’s umbrella, and weakened US hegemony over Europe. In light of this, it’s easy to see why so many people — including Jeffrey Sachs — are inclined to view the recent attack on the pipeline as a US action rather than a Russian one. Regardless of one’s opinion on the attack, however, it’s hard to disagree that its effects, and the Ukraine conflict more in general, have benefited the US: it has jeopardised (for the foreseeable future) Russian supplies, destroyed Germany’s export-led growth model, and “driven a powerful wedge” between Germany and Russia.

