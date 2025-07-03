Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paulo Aguiar's avatar
Paulo Aguiar
11h

Absolutly riveting piece, and to be honest, it’s hard to read it without getting that creeping sense that we’ve been here before. The logic of the situation isn’t all that mysterious once you strip away the slogans: this is power politics, plain and simple. States behave like states, especially when the stakes are regional dominance and long-term security.

The US-Israel posture toward Iran isn’t really about nukes, at least not in the way it’s usually presented. It’s about breaking resistance to the regional order Washington has been trying to impose since the Cold War, an order that relies on military primacy, pliant allies, and no serious challengers. Iran’s real “offense” is strategic disobedience.

What’s striking is how the same people and playbooks keep showing up. You’ve got old neocon ghosts reanimated, only this time they’ve traded in PowerPoint slides for AI surveillance and long-range drones. The methods evolve, but the ambitions haven’t changed all that much.

The temporary ceasefire feels more like a pause to reload. Tehran knows this. So does everyone else paying attention. The second act, whenever it comes, won’t be a surprise.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kojo's avatar
Kojo
8hEdited

Its true that this is the intention of the transnational zionist colonial forces - and has been for a long time.

However....it's increasingly clear that Iran being swallowed into "greater israhell" would be an existential risk for Russia, and the bell ringing for the dismemberment of China. They are no longer sleeping, and neither are the Iranians. So any further move is basically WW III.

So I think here therambitions of tge western ghouls will have to remain just ideas. They cannot act on it without risking their own skins.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Thomas Fazi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture