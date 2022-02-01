Dear all,

Sergio Mattarella has been re-elected as Italy’s president. In this article, I explain why this will further strengthen Draghi’s authoritarian and anti-democratic grip on the country. Indeed, the Draghi-Mattarella regime puts Italy at the forefront of the technopopulist revolution: a deeply disturbing mix of anti-democratic technocracy and populist demagoguery.

The other day Toby Green and I also published this article in which we make the left-wing against compelled — and in places mandatory — Covid vaccinations: while vaccines have proven very effective in reducing mortality among the elderly, vulnerable, and most at risk from the disease, it’s hard to see the collective or even individual benefit of vaccinating everyone against a virus that targets only a minority of the population – especially if this achieved through highly discriminatory and segregational policies.

