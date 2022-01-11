I’ve written a short piece on Italy’s decision to introduce a vaccine mandate for over-50s, in which I claim that the measure has little to do with public health. Rather, the motive is political: to further alienate the small minority of vaccine hesitant Italians (which will continue to be blamed for all the government’s failures), exacerbate social conflict and thus justify the maintenance of the permanent state of emergency necessary to continue with the de-democratisation, neoliberalisation and oligarchisation of the country.

