Pascal Clérotte
1h

Indeed. But that's true for the whole European Commission. Take a look a Séjourné, the French commissionner. Or the Latvian guy in charge of defense, not an EU competency. Or the commissioner for energy. All dangerously incompetent.

Kojo
15mEdited

"...Yet, Kallas interprets her role otherwise, repeatedly acting as though she speaks on behalf of all Europeans — a top-down, anti-democratic approach that is symptomatic of a broader authoritarian trend supercharged by von der Leyen...."

Both are deep state neocon stooges. That is how they have been appointed - as you point out, not elected - and that is what they are there for: to speak the deep state neocon propagnda and further its agenda....while presenting it as "by and for the European people".

To do this, they select politicians who have failed or been digraced at national level, and are intellectual zeros but rabid idealogues. People who can't and won't think, but can be relied on to just follow orders from Langley, VA, with no risk that they would try to think for themselves or develop a conscience or a different agenda. Tools.

The European project is infected by the deep state, is terminally compromised and is now operatng like a virus or a cancer; attacking and self-mutiliating Europe from the inside out.

What you point out are the symptoms of this disease.

