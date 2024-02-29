I’ve written an article for Compact expanding on my recent carbon farming paper written for the think tank MCC Brussels:

All over Europe, farmers, especially smallholders, are revolting against the growing economic and bureaucratic burdens associated with the European Union’s climate agenda. On Monday, they set siege to Brussels institutions once again. But the worst may be yet to come. As one of the largest contributors to greenhouse-gas emissions, agriculture has naturally ended up in the crosshairs of net-zero advocates, especially within the European Union. The problem is that, with current technologies, one can only go so far in slashing emissions in the agricultural sector. So it’s hardly surprising that policymakers, in their drive toward carbon neutrality, have turned to a drastic alternative: reducing agricultural (particularly livestock) production altogether and transforming ever-growing swaths of farmland into so-called carbon sinks.

Read the full article here.

Thomas Fazi

Latest book: The Covid Consensus: The Global Assault on Democracy and the Poor—A Critique from the Left (co-authored with Toby Green)