Nae Vaduva
4h

You obsession with an election that you continue not to understand is remarkable. You still have not acquainted yourself with the basic facts of the Romanian constitution nor the powers of its constitutional court. Georgescu was disqualified on multiple, legal grounds, primarily centered on campaign finance fraud, and his appeal was rejected. That does not mean, by the way, that he cannot run again in five years. If Romanians then wish to elect a man who has claimed, on record, that water is "not just h2o" and that there are "nanochips" in soda, then they can choose to do so.

But let's be clear: the establishment's choice was not the independent Nicusor Dan, a man who made his name on an anti-establishment, activist platform fighting monied interests in Bucharest's corrupt real estate sector. Or, to put it in the terms of this article, a populist against the oligarchy. The fact that he has been labeled a centrist is a remarkable slight of hand by the international news media.

No: that individual would have been Crin Antonsecu, a PNL veteran and the establishment's clear preference in the first round. PNL are THE neoliberal party. So much so that, when Dan won second place in the first round by a slim margin, many Romanians were beside themselves with grief that the election had been thrown to Simion. Think the kind of feelings that Hillary Clinton supporters had about Bernie Sanders, and you might get in the right ballpark. The jubilation amongst young Romanians following Dan's victory Sunday night is testament to that analogy. Meanwhile, Antonescu continues to criticize Dan as a disaster for the nation.

The main takeaway of this election is that the establishment parties lost. But your analysis makes no mention of this fact.

The last time that there was "organized mass resistance" in Romania, it was against the PNL/PSD trying to legalize corruption. The spearhead of those protests? The USR, the party that Nicusor Dan founded.

The fact is that the nation roundly rejected Georgescu's proxy, Simion. Georgescu made repeated public appearances with Simion, went to the polls with him, etc. etc. If he were the preferred populist by the establishment, why did Georgescu so forthrightly support him? And why, then, did Simion lose so badly in the second round? It just turned out that what they were selling, the majority of us Romanians, who are firmly committed against Russian (or even Hungarian) autocracy, are not buying.

Namely: right-wing Christian conservatism mixed with free market economics.

Romania has surpassed Hungary economically in recent years. If we don't wish to follow Orban into the right wing populist abyss, it should come as little surprise. Not even Romania's ethnic Hungarians wished to do so: in fact, they voted for Nicusor Dan by an overwhelming majority. In Hargita County, their vote topped 90%.

Again: the elites lost. PSD and PNL are out. An independent won. Your conclusion is trying too hard to hue to a line of ideological reasoning in which being pro EU means being anti democratic. 54% of Romanians beg to differ.

I would encourage you to figure out the facts on the ground, rather than fitting an article into a neat narrative about global hegemony. We used to call that... journalism.

Jazzme
10h

Got it

By hook or by crook the establishment wins and us puppets to the puppeteers get pulled around and around. Those that try to cut the strings never get to the throne of power the establishment has many ways to prevent a coup.

