My latest article is this piece that appeared in Jacobin where I take stock of Mario Draghi's eight-year mandate at the ECB: "Saving Europe’s Bankers, Not Its Workers".



Spoiler: contrary to popular opinion, I argue that it has been a disaster, effectively transforming the eurozone from a dysfunctional but formally democratic monetary union into an unprecedented governance structure in which governments are disciplined and punished.



The article's arguments are further explored in this paper titled "From central bank independence to government dependence: monetary colonialism in the eurozone", which I recently presented at the conference on economic and monetary sovereignty in Africa.



