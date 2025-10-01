Thomas Fazi

james
your insights and conclusions at the end are very true..moldova is being pulled into this binary choice which serves bigger geopolitical games, with the result, moldova is caught in the middle and suffers the most - just as ukraine has and georgia had in the past..

europe and the west - usa and etc, are very much contributing to increasing tension in these regions and resorting to labelling so much as russian interference, just as the pot calls the kettle black…it won’t end well for moldova.

Kojo
People need to take a step back and understand the west and NATO are not about democracy at all.

The last time they made a global cold war, what did they support or create directly:

- Franco dictatorship in Spain

- Salazar dictatorship in Portugal

- military dictatorhip in Greece

- military dictatorship in Turkey

- military dictatorships across ALL of latin America

- military dictatorship of Chang kai Shek in Taiwan

- military dictatorship in Korea

- dictatorship of Marcos etc in Phillipenes

You should really put this front and center of your thoughts, to understand that now that they are whipping up another cold war with Russia and China, frankly it's a wonder that elections were held at all in Moldova.

And I believe that unless the public in Europe rises up soon, then we will see cases of martial law and no elections in Europe. It's already what they have done to Ukraine!

