Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

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Frankenheimer Graff's avatar
Frankenheimer Graff
Sep 20

Can't wait for the English translation. Your work is highly appreciated and desperately needed.

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Diane Lagrange's avatar
Diane Lagrange
Sep 20

Wunderbar! Is the French release date already announced?

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