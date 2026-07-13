Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

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Debbie Lerman's avatar
Debbie Lerman
Jul 13

Thank you for sharing this! I wish for my pre-2020 blissful ignorance every day.

In addition to the suggestions in the article, I would add reminding ourselves that all of this has happened before and it will all happen again. Empires rise and fall and it helps to read history and poetry about what it’s like when they fall. I even memorized Shelley’s poem Ozymandias about the hubris of leaders of empires — it’s sobering and consoling and also beautiful.

And, even though I’m not religious, the Old Testament has also been a source of solace because all it does is describe how the people get comfortable in a given place and time and then they start getting increasingly immoral and corrupt and the prophets warn that God will punish them but they stone the prophets and ignore the warnings. And, sure enough, they fall into war and dissolution, u til a new cycle of following the moral path begins.

Realizing that we are in one of those declining empire cycles helps me feel less resentment and more curiosity about how we can make the most of living even in a time like this…

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Bonnie Blodgett's avatar
Bonnie Blodgett
Jul 13

Thanks for this essay. Sadly, I can't enjoy the break that family and friends (and likeminded colleagues) provide for the author. I was fired from my job as a journalist for a major daily newspaper because of my "radical" views. I was also ostracized by family and friends, most of whom are wealthy or want to be at any cost. They avoid me in the same way all of us instinctively avoid the annoying sound of a barking dog or a car alarm when it's been accidentally set off. They even call me Cassandra. That's because they know I'm right.

So it's not that they disagree so much as that they prefer, as the majority of Germans (ironically) did during the Third Reich, to protect their financial interests.

I don't consider Covid the turning point that you apparently do. Maybe you mean to suggest that Covid enabled an acceleration of the fascist takeover that was already well underway.

I also don't think demonizing China is appropriate. BRICS is a lifeline. Only multipolarity can provide humanity a soft landing as Western hegemony collapses. Likewise, the way the Chinese have developed and harnessed AI is positively humane given the total lack of any guardrails in the U.S. and also given that it was the U.S. that unleashed AI on the world in the first place. Other nations had no choice but to find a way to protect themselves from the apocalyptic potential of an unbridled Generative AI.

The "free" version of AI preferred by U.S. tech oligarchs will destroy humanity if we don't destroy ourselves first through war and climate chaos. Even the oligarchs admit this. These evil "geniuses" have made it clear that they are willing to take this risk in the vain hope that they can thus depopulate the planet, somehow survive the process themselves, and emerge from their "bunkers" to make our ravaged planet sustainable again.

If this sounds like Hitler's utopian scheme, . . yeah, it is eerily similar. It is odd that you Europeans are so trusting, given your own history.

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