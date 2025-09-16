Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lena's avatar
Lena
2dEdited

Where does this narrative about "invading Ukraine" come from? It is like saying that Houthis trying to liberate Gaza, "invade Israel". Russia interfered with Banderite conquest of Donbass, which was NOT Ukraine. Donetsk and Luhansk strongly objected to Ukrainian conquest and separated themselves. Banderites were furious and decided to bomb all Donbass civilians as "terrorists" and take Donbass as "the land without people", they mimicked Israel's actions in Palestine. Donbass republics asked Russia for protection and Russia interfered. They never "invaded" anybody. The West gives the Banderites unlimited power over the whole "territory" that has been made up. There cannot be any "sovereign and independent Ukraine" if the land is taken by conquest and civilian massacres. Russia interfered with Ukrainian Nazi conquest, not "invaded Ukraine".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Paul's avatar
Paul
2d

Absent from the conversation is the fact that Russia and Ukraine reached a deal prior to the hostilities, which would have kept Ukrainian territory intact, in exchange for alignment with Russia or rather the absence of alignment with the EU/NATO.

Clearly, Russia strongly opposes to have a (quasi) enemy entity at its underbelly and lose access to the Black Sea and transport routes down there.

Putin decided that the conditions were right, that the West is weak enough, and slammed his fist on the table. Obviously, who is or isn't in the right based on this or that international law or treaty matters not now. What now matters is who has a stronger economy and manpower.

It appears that the West has tragically miscalculated. Its grip on the rest of the world, through international organizations, the monetary system, and military power, has proved to be much weaker than assumed. More importantly, Russia has joined forces with the Non-West and is building an alternative order, that involves a promise of liberation from the Occidental yoke for all the countries that have been fucked over by the West for eons (that liberation might be a mirage, but still). Bottom line? It looks like the West has managed to pit the rest of the world against itself, in a situation where its economy is crumbling, industry non-existent, and manpower weakened by transmotherfuckerism. Way to go! Quite an achievement!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Thomas Fazi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture