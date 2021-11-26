French-Italian treaty raises many questions
Macron and Draghi sign deal that until today no one had read - not even the Italian parliament
Dear all,
I’ve written a piece about the “enhanced cooperation treaty” — known as the Quirinale Treaty — that Macron and Draghi will be signing in Rome today, its secretive nature and why it is likely to entrench Italy’s subsumption into France’s sphere of influence, and further erode what little sovereignty Italy has left.
[Update: the draft of the deal was published a few minutes ago]
Best,
Thomas Fazi
Website: thomasfazi.net
Twitter: @battleforeurope
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thomasfazi
Latest book: Reclaiming the State: A Progressive Vision of Sovereignty for a Post-Neoliberal World (co-authored with Bill Mitchell)