I’ve written for UnHerd about how Starmer, over the past few years, has gone out of his way to purge the party of any hint of pacifism and anti-imperialism, and transform it, once again, into the “party of NATO”, war and militarism — and about his plans to transform the UK into even more of a US lapdog than it is already:

Following Corbyn’s resignation, Starmer found himself at Labour’s helm, from where he took it upon himself to “deradicalise” the party, purging it of any socialist and anti-militarist elements. As Oliver Eagleton explains in The Starmer Project, since becoming leader, Starmer has conducted “a merciless crackdown on the mildest forms of internal dissent” — blocking left-wing candidates from standing for Parliament, proscribing various socialist groups, and targeting MPs and local members who are critical of NATO or Israel (including several Jews).

Given all this, the foreign-policy vision outlined in Labour’s manifesto was hardly surprising. “As the party that founded NATO, we maintain our unshakeable commitment to the alliance”, the document states. This means, first and foremost, fully endorsing NATO’s war against Russia. “With Labour, the UK’s military, financial, diplomatic and political support for Ukraine will remain steadfast,” we are told, including by “play[ing] a leading role in providing Ukraine with a clear path to NATO membership”.

Disconcertingly for anyone concerned about the prospect of escalation, the manifesto also outlines the need to militarise the entire UK economy in preparation for a full-scale war on the continent. This includes a “total commitment” to the UK’s submarine-based nuclear weapons programme, which Starmer said he would be willing to use in principle. Labour is equally committed to moving in lockstep with the US over China by maintaining a steadfast commitment to AUKUS, the trilateral security partnership with Australia and the US, and being prepared to “challenge” China. Finally, and perhaps most tellingly, the manifesto explains that Britain’s role as America’s vassal-in-chief will continue regardless of whoever occupies the White House: “The United States is an indispensable ally. Our special relationship is crucial for security and prosperity, and transcends whatever political parties and individuals are in office”.

[This is] revealing of the extent to which Britain’s ruling elites have internalised the UK’s role as a subordinate to American interests.