Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
james's avatar
james
15h

i think it is important to stay focused on what the real power is behind the politicians.. in this case - the bankers and the cia.... the quote near the top of your article doesn't explain who 'kendall' is, but the rest highlights where the real power in western dumbocracies lies...

"After discussions with Kendall and with David Rockefeller of Chase Manhattan, and with CIA director...." - after, not before... politicians are beholden to these powerful forces...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Debbie Lerman's avatar
Debbie Lerman
15hEdited

Thanks for this grim reminder. I hope you’re right about a rising up against US/Western imperialism.

One correction: in this sentence “Pinochet’s murderous regime” not Kissinger’s (although the latter would mot be untrue…)

“What’s even clearer is that the US government — and Kissinger in particular — provided ample support to Kissinger’s murderous regime”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Thomas Fazi
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Thomas Fazi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture