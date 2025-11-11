Thomas Fazi

Discussion about this post

Lena
Nov 11

Dear Thomas, the greed for Russia did not start in 1917. It has a very long history of French-British "Civilizing Mission" coveting Russia as they saw us as barbarian tribes, similar to how Zionists saw Palestine. There is a very useful article on Wikipedia called "anti-Russian sentiment" that traces the history of the West and Anglosphere coveting Russia and desire to conquer, colonize and dismember it: Here is only the history starting with 19th Century: "On 19 October 1797, the French Directory received a document from a Polish general, Michał Sokolnicki, entitled "Aperçu sur la Russie". This forgery is known as the so-called "The Will of Peter the Great" and was first published in October 1812, during the Napoleonic Wars, in Charles Louis-Lesur's much-read Des progrès de la puissance russe: this was at the behest of Napoleon I, who ordered a series of articles to be published showing that "Europe is inevitably in the process of becoming booty for Russia".[25][26] Subsequent to the Napoleonic wars, propaganda against Russia was continued by Napoleon's former confessor, Dominique Georges-Frédéric de Pradt, who in a series of books portrayed Russia as a power-grasping "barbaric" power hungry to conquer Europe.[27] With reference to Russia's new constitutional laws in 1811 the Savoyard philosopher Joseph de Maistre wrote the now famous statement: "Every nation gets the government it deserves" ("Toute nation a le gouvernement qu'elle mérite").[28][29]

Beginning from 1815 and lasting roughly until 1840, British commentators began criticizing the perceived conservatism of the Russian state and its resistance to reform efforts.[30] In 1836, The Westminster Review attributed growth of British navy to "Ministers [that] are smitten with the epidemic disease of Russo-phobia".[31] However, Russophobia in Britain for the rest of the 19th century was primarily related to British fears that the Russian conquest of Central Asia was a precursor to an attack on British-colonized India. These fears led to the "Great Game", a series of political and diplomatic confrontations between Britain and Russia during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.[32]

In 1843 the Marquis de Custine published his hugely successful 1800-page, four-volume travelogue La Russie en 1839. Custine's scathing narrative reran what were by now clichés which presented Russia as a place where "the veneer of European civilization was too thin to be credible". Such was its huge success that several official and pirated editions quickly followed, as well as condensed versions and translations in German, Dutch, and English. By 1846 approximately 200 thousand copies had been sold.[33]

In 1867, Fyodor Tyutchev, a Russian poet, diplomat and member of His Imperial Majesty's Own Chancellery, introduced the actual term of "russophobia" in a letter to his daughter Anna Aksakova on 20 September 1867,[citation needed] where he applied it to a number of pro-Western Russian liberals who, pretending that they were merely following their liberal principles, developed a negative attitude towards their own country and always stood on a pro-Western and anti-Russian position, regardless of any changes in the Russian society and having a blind eye on any violations of these principles in the West, "violations in the sphere of justice, morality, and even civilization". He put the emphasis on the irrationality of this sentiment.[34] Tyutchev saw Western anti-Russian sentiment as the result of misunderstanding caused by civilizational differences between East and West.[35] " -- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anti-Russian_sentiment

I think it is astonishingly the same as we see today. Revolution, communist party, socialism, Stalin, etc. have only been used as a propaganda tool, to cover the plain old GREED for Russia. Just like Zionists have been using "islamism", "hamas", "terrorism" to justify their greed for Palestine.

John Wright
Nov 11

Not only has the Cold War not ended, but one can find this Russio-phobia in 19th century discussions of "the West." See The West: A History of an Idea. By Georgios Varouxakis. Harvard Press, 2025. Recent WWII history have also shown that the lines of the "Cold War" began before WWII was over. This uncomfortably puts North Atlantic societies on the side of the Nazi's -- as shown by the immigration policies in the intelligence communities in which defeated Nazi Germans were received as aids against the "eastern communist menace." It sets the NATO abuse of Ukraine with its neo-Nazi core into a broader historical anti-Russian tradition.

