In my latest piece for Compact, I argue that the United States’ and NATO’s persistence in the strategy of containing, marginalising and weakening Moscow, even after the grand ideological antagonism of the Cold War had vanished, wasn’t just rooted in geopolitics, but also had a powerful cultural-ideological dimension — namely, the desire of Western, and especially American, elites to punish Russia for having challenged Anglo-American global capitalism for almost a century:

The Russian Revolution was a profound psychological and ideological trauma for Western elites. Yet, to grasp its enduring legacy, we must also consider its geopolitical implications for the West—and especially for the Anglo-American establishment—long before the Cold War formally began. If the Bolsheviks hadn’t taken power in 1917, it is very likely that the fragmentation of the already crumbling Tsarist empire would have gone much further. The likely outcome would have resembled that of Austria-Hungary: a constellation of weak nation-states ripe for Western domination.

Instead, the Bolsheviks created a new, unified state—the Soviet Union—animated by an ideology that directly challenged Western expansionism. This altered history. As the German political scientist Hauke Ritz argues, the revolution delayed, perhaps by a century, the formation of a unified Western imperial order under Anglo-American leadership. By turning Russia into the center of an alternative world-system—and, after 1949, a nuclear-armed one—it imposed serious limits on Western power.

Despite its internal contradictions, the USSR’s existence constrained Western imperialism in multiple ways. Its anti-colonial stance inspired independence movements across Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Moreover, its mere presence forced Western elites to moderate capitalism at home as well, giving rise to the welfare state and social democracy. Never had capitalism been so humane as during the decades when socialism stood as a rival system.

The Soviet Union’s collapse offered the West an extraordinary opportunity to erase the legacy of 1917—to restore the global hierarchy the revolution had disrupted. But as Ritz suggests, Western, and particularly American, elites harbored a deep historical resentment towards Russia for having postponed US geopolitical supremacy by several decades. From this perspective, Russia could not simply be “forgiven” or allowed to re-enter the Western system as if nothing had happened. Even after the Soviet Union was gone, it needed to be punished for its defiance. Thus, when the chance finally came to dismantle Russia’s power in the 1990s, the impulse was not reconciliation but vengeance.