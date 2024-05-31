Hi. I’ve written for UnHerd about the the ongoing cover-up of the EU vaccine-procurement scandal — also known as Pfizergate. In April 2021, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen single-handedly signed off on a €35-billion deal for the purchase of 1.8 billion doses of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine. According to one analysis, the price per dose she agreed was 15 times higher than the cost of production — meaning that the EU overpaid the vaccines by tens of billions of euros. The New York Times later reported that von der Leyen had personally negotiated the deal via a series of text messages and calls with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. Since then, despite several courts and EU bodies having “investigated” the affair, not one has managed to get von der Leyen to hand over the text messages. The European European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO), in particular, despite opening an investigation into the pandemic procurement process in late 2022, has shown very little interest in actually investigating von der Leyen and Pfizergate — but has been very adamant about shutting down other investigations, and delaying any hearing until after the EU elections and the nomination process for the new president of the Commission.

I’ve also written a shorter piece about Ukraine’s strikes on Russia’s nuclear early-warning system — and why they mark the conflict’s most terrifying escalation yet, bringing the world another step closer to the verge of thermonuclear war.

On a separate note, many of you have written to me complaining about the lack of original Substack content lately. I apologise: I’ve been dealing with a lot at home (divorce plus move!) and have had less time than usual. But as I settle into a new routine, I promise I’ll be back with original content very soon. Thanks for sticking around!

