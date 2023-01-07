Hi all,
I’m proud to announce that the book I co-authored with Toby Green of King’s College London — The Covid Consensus: The Global Assault on Democracy and the Poor—A Critique from the Left — is finally out!
Here’s the description:
During the first years of the pandemic, the political mainstream agreed that “following the science” with hard lockdowns and vaccine mandates was the best way to preserve life. But social science reveals the true human cost of this policy.
The Covid Consensus provides an internationalist-left perspective on the world’s Covid-19 response, which has had devastating consequences for democratic rights and the poor worldwide. As the fortunes of the richest soared, nationwide shutdowns devastated small businesses, the working classes and the Global South’s informal economies. Gender-based violence surged, and the mental health of young people was severely compromised. Meanwhile, unprecedented health restrictions prevented participation in daily life without proof of vaccination.
Toby Green and Thomas Fazi argue that these policies grossly exacerbated existing trends of inequality, mediatisation and surveillance, with grave implications for the future. Rich in human detail, The Covid Consensus tackles head-on the refusal of the global political class and mainstream media to report the true extent of the erosion of democratic processes and the socioeconomic assault on the poor. As the world emerges from the pandemic to confront new modes of monitoring and control, this left-wing reappraisal of global Covid policies exposes the injustices and political failings that have produced the biggest crisis since the Second World War.
You can buy the book the book here: https://www.hurstpublishers.com/book/the-covid-consensus/.
I’ve also got a new piece out at Compact Magazine: The Deglobalization We Need. It’s a review of Rana Foroohar’s latest book, Homecoming: The Path to Prosperity in a Post-Global World. In it, I argue that Foroohar’s analysis of the opportunities offered by the end of hyperglobalisation is compelling, but that the author tends to gloss over the imperialistic drive behind the US’s embrace of deglobalisation.
Dear Thomas Fazi. I've nearly finished reading 'The Covid Consensus'. It's the book I've been praying for. I am deeply grateful to you and Toby Green for your superb research, your excellent overview and analysis, and your passionate commitment to what is right. Please pass on my gratitude to Toby Green. I live in NZ and felt heartbroken seeing how casually our so-called 'Left' govt and Green Party abandoned their core values in favour of socially damaging and divisive technocratic 'solutions'. I have no one to vote for in the coming election and no political home anymore. It's lovely to read the work of fellow true-Lefties. Thank you.
This is one of the strongest responses to the debacle I have read. I have mentioned it in my own writing and have recommended it wherever possible. The urgency and passion are evident throughout. The question it asks (about the ‘left’s response to all things covid) is one I have found myself repeatedly at a loss to explain.