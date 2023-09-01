Hi all, I’ve got a new article up at UnHerd about the latest BRICS summit, and why it signalled the greatest shift in the global balance of power since World War II — away from the West and towards a post-Western international order already comprising half of the world’s population. I hope you enjoy it.

Best regards,

Thomas Fazi

Website: thomasfazi.net

Twitter: @battleforeurope

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thomasfazi

Latest book: The Covid Consensus: The Global Assault on Democracy and the Poor—A Critique from the Left (co-authored with Toby Green)